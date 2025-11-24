DGNX shares drew investor attention on Monday after the company struck a deal to acquire Remedy Project.

Diginex aims to merge its AI-powered compliance platforms with Remedy’s frameworks for grievance handling, forced labour remediation, and access-to-remedy programs.

Integrating Remedy’s remediation protocols will give Diginex clients access to automated risk scoring and structured corrective action plans.

DGNX was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits on Monday morning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of Diginex (DGNX) were up 10% in premarket trade on Monday after the company struck a deal to acquire Remedy Project, a worker-focused consultancy firm.

Diginex signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to acquire Remedy Project, with the aim of merging its AI-powered compliance platforms with Remedy’s frameworks for grievance handling, forced labour remediation, and access-to-remedy programs.

Integrating Remedy’s remediation protocols will give Diginex clients access to automated risk scoring, structured corrective action plans, direct escalation from grievance reports to verified resolutions, and full audit documentation. The transaction is expected to close within 45 days.

“The Remedy Project has been at the forefront of closing the gap between detection and actual remediation in global supply chains. By incorporating their team and methodologies into the Diginex Group, we will create the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for responsible business conduct – from real-time risk monitoring and worker voice collection to transparent, enforceable remediation that puts affected workers first,” said Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex.

Updates On Other Acquisitions

Diginex’s agreement to acquire Resulticks expired on Oct. 31, 2025. While the due diligence has been completed, final terms are still being negotiated.

Meanwhile, due diligence on the Findings acquisition is still in progress. Diginex expects the deal to close by the end of the year, but there is no assurance it will be finalized, it said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory for the last 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes. DGNX was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

DGNX Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 07:10 am ET on November 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user believes it could be a good time to buy more DGNX shares.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<