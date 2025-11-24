According to a Bloomberg News report, Wilson reiterated his bullish outlook for next year.

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson reportedly said in a note on Monday that the recent U.S. stock market volatility is likely nearing an end as the selloff winds down.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Wilson reiterated his bullish outlook for next year. He said that Morgan Stanley looks at “any further weakness in the short-term as an opportunity to add long exposure into next year.”

In the last couple of weeks, particularly since the beginning of November, investors have become increasingly concerned about the valuations of large technology companies, particularly in light of the recent surge in their investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and their ability to scale AI growth.

