U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal have reportedly urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to scrutinize Meta Platforms Inc. (META) for allegedly profiting from scam advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

According to a Reuters report, in a joint letter to the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the lawmakers called for immediate investigations.

Allegations

The move comes after a recent Reuters report claimed that Meta earned a substantial portion of its revenue from fraudulent or banned ads. The senators demand that Meta return the ill-gotten earnings, pay fines, and stop running such content.

