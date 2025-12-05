Earlier this week at the White House, Trump hinted at approving ultra-compact vehicles, questioning how kei cars would perform in the U.S. market.

Trump announced on Truth Social that “tiny cars” can now be built in the U.S., describing them as inexpensive, safe, and fuel-efficient.

The move targets Asia’s popular ‘kei’ cars, which are ultra-compact vehicles widely sold in Japan.

Trump referenced his earlier White House comments this week, questioning how such cars would perform in the U.S. market.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has approved the domestic production of “tiny cars,” signaling a move to bring Asia’s popular kei vehicles to the U.S. market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Manufacturers have long wanted to do this, just like they are so successfully built in other countries,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “They can be propelled by gasoline, electric, or hybrid. These cars of the very near future are inexpensive, safe, fuel efficient and, quite simply, AMAZING!!!”

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) edged 0.17% higher in morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the fund jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day as chatter increased to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

Regulatory Changes Open Door For Mini-Cars

Kei cars, known for their compact size and affordability, currently do not meet U.S. federal vehicle standards. “They’re very small, they’re really cute, and I said ‘How would that do in this country?’” Trump told reporters earlier this week at the White House, as he outlined plans to relax stringent Biden-era fuel efficiency standards.

Secretary Duffy told CNBC on Thursday that he is working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to “clear the deck” for domestic manufacturing. “Are they going to work on the freeways? Probably not,” Duffy said, noting that the tiny cars are better suited for urban environments and are more affordable than conventional vehicles.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Meta Rekindles Publisher Partnerships As AI Race Intensifies Against OpenAI, Perplexity, Gemini: Report

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<