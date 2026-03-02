The move sent Lumentum and Coherent stocks sharply higher early Monday.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Monday announced multiyear strategic partnerships with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Coherent Corp. (COHR) aimed at advancing optical technologies crucial for next-generation AI systems.

The collaboration focuses on research, development, and manufacturing to support large-scale AI infrastructure in the coming years.

As part of the partnership, Nvidia is investing $2 billion each in Lumentum and Coherent to expand U.S.-based manufacturing and fund R&D initiatives, enabling both companies to scale operations to meet growing demand for AI.

Following the announcement, Lumentum stock traded over 7% higher, while Coherent traded over 8% higher in Monday’s premarket.

