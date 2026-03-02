According to a Reuters report, CEO David Ellison emphasized that there are no current plans to sell or spin off any cable networks following the $110 billion deal.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) has reportedly confirmed on Monday that its acquisition of Warner Bros (WBD) will leave the newly formed company with an estimated $79 billion in net debt.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Reuters report, CEO David Ellison emphasized that there are no current plans to sell or spin off any cable networks following the $100 billion, $31-per-share deal finalized on Friday.

Paramount secured the agreement after Netflix Inc. (NFLX) declined to increase its earlier bid, allowing the studio to take control of the full portfolio of Warner assets, which includes HBO, DC Comics, and Warner Bros. movies.

Paramount Skydance stock traded over 2% lower on Monday, after the morning bell.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<