Strategy announced that it sold approximately 71,590 preferred shares, raising $7.1 million from the sale.

Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings rose to 720,737 BTC, which it bought for about $54.77 billion.

Bitcoin was trading near $65,425 on Monday morning, down 2.3% over the past 24 hours.

Strategy laid out the tax treatment and disclosure details for the return of capital in its current filing.

Strategy (MSTR) disclosed on Monday that it purchased 3,015 Bitcoin at an average price of $67,700 per coin.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The acquisition totaled approximately $204.1 million and was funded through proceeds from the company’s at-the-market equity program. The purchases were made between February 23 and March 1, as disclosed in the filing.

Following the latest transaction, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings increased to 720,737 Bitcoin (BTC). The company’s aggregate purchase price across all holdings now stands at roughly $54.77 billion, with an average acquisition cost of $75,985 per bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading near $65,425 Monday morning, down by 2.3% over 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels remained in the ‘low’ over the past day.

Strategy (MSTR) was down 0.77% in the premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’; however, chatter remained at ‘extremely low’ levels over the past day.

MSTR retail sentiment and message volume on March 2 as of 10:08 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Strategy Raises Over $230 Million Through Share Sales

On Feb. 28, 2026, Strategy increased the annual dividend on its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock from 11.25% to 11.50%, starting March 1, 2026.

The company's board also approved cash dividends payable on March 31, and provided details on the expected return-of-capital tax treatment and related disclosure practices. The company sold 71,590 shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock for $7.1 million. Further, the company sold 1,730,563 shares of its Class A common stock for $229.9 million.

The company started its Bitcoin dollar-cost-averaging strategy in August 2020, when it bought its first Bitcoin of 21,454 BTC for $250 million. After that first purchase, it kept buying Bitcoin regularly, often during dips and rallies, and has never sold any of its Bitcoin.

Read also: Bitcoin And Ethereum Dip, But These Five Altcoins Bucked The Trend

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<