Bill Zanker, a known Trump ally, is leading the game development and promotional effort.

The game called ‘Trump Billionaires Club’ is being developed by Freedom 45 Games LLC.

Game features board game-style mechanics, NFT collectibles, and TRUMP token integration.

TRUMP token has dropped roughly 92% since its January 2025 launch on Solana.

President Donald Trump’s branded cryptocurrency is attempting a comeback with a play-to-earn strategy with the game ‘Trump Billionaires Club’, months after its meteoric launch fizzled.

A trailer for the mobile game features a Trump-like voice urging players to become billionaires, part of a broader push to prop up the memecoin.

The Official Trump Coin (TRUMP), down roughly 92% since debuting on Solana in January 2025, will be integrated into a Trump-themed mobile game, part of a broader push to revive investor interest. TRUMP’s price has slipped 1.5% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, despite the news.

Trump Ally Pushing For Adoption

The game is being developed by Freedom 45 Games LLC and led by entrepreneur Bill Zanker, a longtime Trump ally. He co-authored a 2007 book with the President, has led multiple Trump-branded ventures, including NFTs, crowdfunding platforms, and merchandise such as shoes and watches.

The organization has a license to use Trump's name for the game but there is no direct link between the President and the new product.

Trump Token Comeback?

The TRUMP token hit an $8.8 billion market cap at launch, days before the 2025 inauguration, but has since dropped to roughly $1.2 billion, trading near $5.80 on Wednesday.

Previous attempts to prop up the coin, including a private dinner with major holders attended by Trump, briefly lifted the price but failed to sustain momentum. Trading volumes remain thin despite ongoing promotional efforts.

The new game pitches itself as a combination of classic board game-style mechanics, akin to Monopoly, with crypto incentives. Players can roll dice, acquire properties, construct buildings, and trade NFT-based collectibles. According to the official website, accounts can be funded with cash, cryptocurrency, or TRUMP tokens. A pre-launch airdrop rewards early engagement, encouraging players to hold or refer TRUMP tokens.

