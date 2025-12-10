The token’s price rose by over 2.6% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

Pudgy Penguin (PENGU) announced on Wednesday that it is now live and tradable on BNB Smart Chain (BNB).

PENGU’s price rose more than 2.6% in the last 24 hours, but was still trading more than 80% below its record high of $0.068 in December last year. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the meme token moved higher within ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, as chatter remained at ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, BNB’s price fell 1.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $890. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the altcoin dipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, while chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels.

Through this listing, Pudgy Penguin can now trade and operate on-chain across BNB-supported decentralized exchanges and use the chain's liquidity.

As per Dexscreener, the PENGU/WBNB pair was trading at $0.00585 on PancakeSwap, down 2.7% in 24 hours. With only a few transactions, liquidity remained low at $13,000, indicating thin market depth after the initial launch.

