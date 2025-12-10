Blue Origin has reportedly spent over a year developing orbital AI data centers, while SpaceX pitches AI-capable Starlink satellites in its planned share sale.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin are reportedly moving to extend their rivalry into space-based AI infrastructure.

Blue Origin has been developing technology for orbital AI data centers for more than a year, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is pitching an upgraded generation of Starlink satellites that would carry AI computing payloads, a proposal included in a share sale that could value the company at around $800 billion, the report said.

