Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google is looking at a potentially hefty fine from the European Union if the company’s Play Store fails to meet the EU’s antitrust standards, according to a report from Reuters.

The fine is likely to be imposed in the first quarter of 2026, but Google still has time to make changes before it is levied, and the timing of any sanction can still change, sources told Reuters.

“We continue to work closely with the European Commission in its ongoing investigation but have serious concerns that further changes would put Android and Play users at risk of malware, scams and data theft. Unlike iOS, Android is already open by design,” a Google spokesperson said, as per the report.

The EU has recently adopted new laws that the U.S. says target American tech companies in particular.

