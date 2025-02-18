TotalEnergies, Eni Ink Joint Deal With Egypt And Cyprus For Natural Gas Exports: Retail’s Still Bearish

The agreement would allow the companies to process the natural gas produced in Cyprus at Egypt’s offshore Zohr facilities and then liquefy in the Damietta LNG plant for export to European markets.

TotalEnergies, Eni Ink Joint Deal With Egypt And Cyprus For Natural Gas Exports: Retail’s Still Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

TotalEnergies (TTE) stock garnered retail attention on Tuesday after the company, alongside Italy's Eni, signed an agreement with Egypt and Cyprus to export natural gas from Cyprus through Egypt.

The agreement, signed on Monday, would allow the companies to process the natural gas produced from the Cronos offshore field in Cyprus at Egypt’s offshore Zohr facilities and then liquefy in the Damietta LNG plant in Egypt for export to European markets.

The Cronos field is Located in Cyprus Block 6. It was discovered in 2022 and successfully appraised in February last year.

“TotalEnergies is very pleased to be part of the opening of an export route through Egypt for Cyprus gas. This Host Government Agreement represents a major step in valorizing the Cyprus gas through available LNG capacities in Egypt, contributing to Europe's energy security by bringing additional LNG volumes,” said TotalEnergies executive Julien Pouget.

TotalEnergies and Eni each hold 50% stakes in Cronos. ENI is the operator of the project.

Earlier this month, TotalEnergies signed an agreement to supply 400,000 tons of LNG to the Indian firm Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.

The French energy major had forecast a 3% growth in hydrocarbon output in 2025, aided by production ramp-ups in the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

However, retail sentiment about TotalEnergies on Stocktwits moved lower to ‘bearish’ (42/100) territory from ‘neutral’(49/100) a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘extremely low.’

TTE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:56 a.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits TTE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:56 a.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, TotalEnergies U.S. shares have fallen nearly 4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bank of America, Citi Stocks In The Spotlight After Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Stake: Retail Mood’s Tepid For Now

Bank of America, Citi Stocks In The Spotlight After Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Stake: Retail Mood’s Tepid For Now

Arista Networks Set For Q4 Earnings Growth, Fueled by AI-Driven Data Center Demand: Retail's Uncertain

Arista Networks Set For Q4 Earnings Growth, Fueled by AI-Driven Data Center Demand: Retail's Uncertain

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Buys Into Constellation Brands And Domino’s — But Retail Sentiment Divided

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Buys Into Constellation Brands And Domino’s — But Retail Sentiment Divided

Hims & Hers Stock: More Gains Ahead Or A Pullback? Most Retail Traders Bet On This Path

Hims & Hers Stock: More Gains Ahead Or A Pullback? Most Retail Traders Bet On This Path

SoftBank Joins Nvidia In Backing Recursion Pharma, Retail Traders Rally Behind Stock Surge

SoftBank Joins Nvidia In Backing Recursion Pharma, Retail Traders Rally Behind Stock Surge

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Eggs or bananas, but no more peanut 'Chikki' for school students; Know why anr

Karnataka: Eggs or bananas, but no more peanut 'Chikki' for school students; Know why

BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland chopper scam ddr

BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland chopper scam

India's Got Latent row: SC urges Centre to regulate obscene content on YouTube, social media anr

India's Got Latent row: SC urges Centre to regulate obscene content on YouTube, social media

Djokovic accuses anti-doping agencies for favouritism after WADA handed 3-month ban to Sinner (WATCH) HRD

Djokovic accuses anti-doping agencies for' favouritism' after WADA handed 3-month ban to Sinner (WATCH)

Bank of America, Citi Stocks In The Spotlight After Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Stake: Retail Mood’s Tepid For Now

Bank of America, Citi Stocks In The Spotlight After Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Stake: Retail Mood’s Tepid For Now

Recent Videos

Samjhauta Express Bombings: Attempt to Disrupt Improving Ties Between India and Pakistan

Samjhauta Express Bombings: Attempt to Disrupt Improving Ties Between India and Pakistan

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Shares UNSEEN Childhood Pics: 'Fun Snippets of My Life'

Priyanka Chopra Shares UNSEEN Childhood Pics: 'Fun Snippets of My Life'

Video Icon
Delta Plane Crash at Toronto Airport: SHOCKING Details Revealed by Canadian Officials

Delta Plane Crash at Toronto Airport: SHOCKING Details Revealed by Canadian Officials

Video Icon
Close to Tears, Prakriti Lamsal's Father Says, 'We Only Want Justice' | KIIT University Tragedy

Close to Tears, Prakriti Lamsal's Father Says, 'We Only Want Justice' | KIIT University Tragedy

Video Icon
Faridkot Accident: Bus Falls Into Drain After Colliding With Truck In Punjab; Many Feared Dead

Faridkot Accident: Bus Falls Into Drain After Colliding With Truck In Punjab; Many Feared Dead

Video Icon