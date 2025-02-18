Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Got Most Retail Buzz Last Week

From merger updates to earnings surprises, these healthcare stocks saw the biggest spike in Stocktwits chatter.

Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Got Most Retail Buzz Last Week
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

These five biotech stocks, all belonging to nano-, small- or mid-cap categories, notched the highest jump in Stocktwits message volume in the week ended Feb. 14, 2025:

GlycoMimetics Inc. (+550% jump in chatter)

GlycoMimetics, a late-stage biotech firm developing glycobiology-based cancer therapies, saw a surge in retail interest after a minor amendment to its merger agreement with Crescent Biopharma. The update refined the financing structure but kept intact the exchange ratio and ownership split. Once the deal closes, Crescent security holders, including new investors, will own about 96.9% of the combined company. Shares are up roughly 16% year-to-date (YTD).

GRAIL Inc. (+500% jump in chatter)

Cancer detection firm GRAIL made waves after announcing a partnership with Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to distribute its Galleri multi-cancer early detection test. Analysts at Guggenheim viewed the move as a major step toward broader accessibility. The stock has soared over 208% YTD.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (+400% jump in chatter)

ADMA Biologics, a biopharma company focused on plasma-derived therapies, saw rising buzz ahead of its upcoming fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings. Last month, it issued a preliminary report projecting full-year 2024 revenue between $417 million and $425 million, with total cash holdings exceeding $100 million. Despite the strong forecast, shares remain down more than 8% YTD.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (+295% jump in chatter)

Moleculin Biotech gained traction after the FDA provided guidance on its Phase 3 trial for Annamycin, a next-generation anthracycline designed to treat relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases. With an adjusted trial size, the company expects its first unblinding in late 2025 and another in early 2026. Shares have climbed over 25% YTD.

Exelixis Inc. (+200% jump in chatter)

Exelixis, an oncology-focused biotech, saw a surge in discussions after reporting Q4 earnings that topped estimates, prompting analysts to raise their price targets. Citi highlighted continued strength in its Cabometyx franchise and pointed to Zanza as a potential blockbuster drug. Shares are up 4.35% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Intel Stock In Focus As Broadcom, TSMC Reportedly Eye Parts Of Iconic Chipmaker: Retail Sentiment Stays Extremely Bullish

Intel Stock In Focus As Broadcom, TSMC Reportedly Eye Parts Of Iconic Chipmaker: Retail Sentiment Stays Extremely Bullish

Southwest Airlines To Slash Corporate Workforce By 15%, Retail Chatter Heats Up

Southwest Airlines To Slash Corporate Workforce By 15%, Retail Chatter Heats Up

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

Recent Stories

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025 NTI

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum anr

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online NTI

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online

indias got latent row ranveer allahbadia ignoring summons mumbai guwahati police confirm no contact anr

'India’s Got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia ignoring summons? Mumbai, Guwahati Police confirm no contact

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind MEG

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon