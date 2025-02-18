Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Got Most Retail Buzz Last Week

From merger updates to earnings surprises, these healthcare stocks saw the biggest spike in Stocktwits chatter.

These five biotech stocks, all belonging to nano-, small- or mid-cap categories, notched the highest jump in Stocktwits message volume in the week ended Feb. 14, 2025:

GlycoMimetics Inc. (+550% jump in chatter)

GlycoMimetics, a late-stage biotech firm developing glycobiology-based cancer therapies, saw a surge in retail interest after a minor amendment to its merger agreement with Crescent Biopharma. The update refined the financing structure but kept intact the exchange ratio and ownership split. Once the deal closes, Crescent security holders, including new investors, will own about 96.9% of the combined company. Shares are up roughly 16% year-to-date (YTD).

GRAIL Inc. (+500% jump in chatter)

Cancer detection firm GRAIL made waves after announcing a partnership with Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to distribute its Galleri multi-cancer early detection test. Analysts at Guggenheim viewed the move as a major step toward broader accessibility. The stock has soared over 208% YTD.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (+400% jump in chatter)

ADMA Biologics, a biopharma company focused on plasma-derived therapies, saw rising buzz ahead of its upcoming fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings. Last month, it issued a preliminary report projecting full-year 2024 revenue between $417 million and $425 million, with total cash holdings exceeding $100 million. Despite the strong forecast, shares remain down more than 8% YTD.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (+295% jump in chatter)

Moleculin Biotech gained traction after the FDA provided guidance on its Phase 3 trial for Annamycin, a next-generation anthracycline designed to treat relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases. With an adjusted trial size, the company expects its first unblinding in late 2025 and another in early 2026. Shares have climbed over 25% YTD.

Exelixis Inc. (+200% jump in chatter)

Exelixis, an oncology-focused biotech, saw a surge in discussions after reporting Q4 earnings that topped estimates, prompting analysts to raise their price targets. Citi highlighted continued strength in its Cabometyx franchise and pointed to Zanza as a potential blockbuster drug. Shares are up 4.35% YTD.

