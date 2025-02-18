Top 5 Auto Stocks That Had Retail Traders Revved Up Last Week

From AI giants taking a stake to earnings beats, these auto-linked stocks saw the biggest surge in new Stocktwits followers.

These five automobile-linked stocks notched the biggest jump in retail following on Stocktwits in the week ended Feb. 14, 2025:

WeRide Inc. (+460% jump in following)

Chinese self-driving startup WeRide surged to a record high after an SEC filing revealed that AI chip giant Nvidia had taken a stake, owning 1.7 million shares.

According to The Fly, Morgan Stanley called the move a sign of growing investor enthusiasm for self-driving technology and the value of strategic alliances in the robotaxi space. The research firm has an 'Overweight' rating and a $23 price target on the stock, which is up 122% year-to-date (YTD).

Phoenix Motor Inc. (+14% jump in following)

Phoenix Motor regained Nasdaq compliance after resolving delays in its SEC filings, giving the stock a lift. Earlier in the week, the company posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $4.8 million, up sharply from just $0.2 million a year earlier. It cited the successful integration of its transit segment and partnerships in AI and autonomous tech.

Shares are up 25% YTD.

Strattec Security Corporation (+8% jump in following)

Auto security supplier Strattec continued its rally, likely fueled by strong earnings earlier in the month. Fiscal second-quarter net sales rose 9.6% to $129.9 million, beating estimates, driven by new program launches and rising volumes from key customers like GM and Ford. While sales to Stellantis lagged, demand was strong in North America, particularly from Hyundai.

Shares are up nearly 19% YTD.

Hesai Group (+5% jump in following)

Lidar maker Hesai announced a deeper collaboration with Chinese EV giant BYD, providing lidar for more than 10 upcoming BYD models set for mass production in 2025. BYD, which sold over 4 million intelligent-driving-equipped vehicles last year, is integrating Hesai’s lidar into its next-gen “God’s Eye” ADAS system, expected to expand self-driving features across its lineup.

Hesai’s stock is up over 29% YTD.

Motorcar Parts of America (+2.5% jump in following)

Motorcar Parts reported strong fiscal Q3 results as it swung to a profit, with revenue rising to $186.2 million from $171.9 million last year. CEO Selwyn Joffe highlighted the company’s leadership in the non-discretionary aftermarket parts sector and its focus on quality and customer service.

Shares are up 24% YTD.

