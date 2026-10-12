T-Mobile US shares were up about 0.39% in the overnight session late Sunday after slumping more than 13% on Friday.

The largest telecom players closed lower on Friday after Starlink announced that it is adding up to 14 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band.

Musk said the move was “the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America.”

Despite the massive slump in TMUS shares, retail investors were steadfast about ‘buying the dip,’ with sentiment around the stock at the highest level since July.

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) turned green in the overnight session late Sunday after posting its worst single-day decline in history, following Elon Musk’s SpaceX (SPCX) announcing its formal entry into the telecom space last week.

TMUS stock tumbled more than 13% on Friday amid a broader selloff in telecom names after SpaceX's news, the steepest fall since it debuted in 2013.

However, shares were up about 0.39% overnight even as retail sentiment around TMUS stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ over the weekend.

Why Did Telecom Stocks Take A Beating On Friday?

The largest telecom players, including AT&T Inc. (T), Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA), closed lower on Friday after Starlink announced it is adding up to 14 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band, triggering fears of disruption in the traditional telecom sector. TMUS stock fell the most among its peers.

SpaceX currently provides mobile connectivity through Starlink Direct to Cell, which connects existing 4G LTE phones directly to satellites in areas without terrestrial cellular coverage. According to SpaceX’s 2025 progress report, the service had connected more than 12 million people at least once, with over 6 million people actively using it each month on average in areas without traditional mobile coverage.

Musk said on social media that the move was “the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America.”

Why Is Retail Still Optimistic About TMUS Stock?

Despite the massive slump in TMUS shares, retail investors remained steadfast in ‘buying the dip,’ citing several reasons for their bullish stance.

Sentiment around the stock is at its highest level since July.

One user said, “$TMUS Elon is a great entrepreneur but buying this thin slice of Wireless Spectrum isn't going to derail these big Telecom companies. Bought some T-Mobile today even though I use Verizon. Yeah, everyone is going to switch to SpaceX to an unproven Network immediately and run these companies out of business. Come on man! That will happen about as quickly as data centers floating in space. What an overreaction. Gift buying more Monday morning and more call options out a few months. This stock was already beaten to a pulp just had to take another 20 points kicked to the nuts.. see you over 160 next week.”

Another user said, “$TMUS Earnings this month and the dividend paid next month. Thanks Musk for a sale.” TMUS is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 28.

A third user said, “TMUS The wall street always do the same , they want to scare you and stole your vz, tmus, t stocks for cheap and sell you garbage SpaceX.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around SPCX stock slipped from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours.

TMUS stock is down more than 25% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<