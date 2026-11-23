RBC Capital Markets sees the S&P 500 reaching 8,050 over the next 12 months, a 16.5% gain from Friday's close.

Strategist Lori Calvasina cited bearish investor sentiment, a solid economy, and strong earnings as the reasons.

Calvasina said it is not clear whether the S&P 500 has found a bottom.

She named monetary policy and interest rates as the biggest risk, including a 10-year yield above 6%.

RBC Capital Markets sees the S&P 500 climbing to 8,050 over the next 12 months, implying 16.5% upside from Friday's close, even after the recent pullback in U.S. stocks.

In a note cited by Investing.com, U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina said bearish investor sentiment, a solid economic backdrop and strong corporate earnings continue to support a "path higher" for stocks, despite recent volatility.

"It is an admittedly tricky time to issue a year-ahead outlook," Calvasina wrote, adding that RBC's analysis suggests "a path higher for stocks remains in place, despite the recent volatility."

The S&P 500 was down 11.6% from its early October high through Friday's close. Futures rebounded on Monday, with S&P 500 contracts up around 2.9% in premarket trading. Dow Jones futures gained roughly 2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced about 3.5%.

Price change of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and SPDR Dow Jones ETF since early October, through Friday's close. | Source: Koyfin.

RBC Flags Interest Rates As Biggest Risk To S&P 500 Outlook

Calvasina identified monetary policy and interest rates as the biggest risk to RBC's bullish outlook. If the 10-year Treasury yield rises above 6%, the firm's cross-asset model would enter a range historically associated with negative stock returns.

The analyst pointed out that RBC's analysis of past Fed tightening cycles also suggests stocks have generally fared better when rate increases are more modest. The S&P 500 has historically gained an average of 13.7% when cumulative rate hikes remain within 100 basis points over 12 months. Calvasina said that the average return falls to 7.4% when hikes exceed 100 basis points but remain below 200 basis points.

"While the multifaceted 'Tech wreck' that's occurred in November has dominated headlines, we've been more rattled by comments from Fed officials that have alluded to the possibility of bigger hikes," she wrote. "It's not clear to us whether the S&P 500 has put a bottom in place."

She pointed to historical drawdowns of around 11% to 12% during the late 1990s, while RBC's analysis suggests the current pullback could deepen into a 14% to 20% decline if growth concerns intensify, without necessarily developing into a recession-driven bear market.

RBC Favors Small Caps, Keeps Technology At Market Weight

The analyst said that RBC favors value stocks over growth and small caps over large caps over the next 12 months, although Calvasina expects growth and technology stocks could lead a near-term rebound once the broader market stabilizes.

The firm is ‘Overweight’ on financials and health care, while maintaining a ‘Market-Weight’ rating on technology. RBC downgraded the technology sector last month amid concerns around valuations and the recent pullback in AI-linked stocks.

How Is Retail Feeling About S&P 500?

The Monday morning market rebound comes amid lingering caution among retail investors. On Stocktwits, sentiment around the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the index, was in "bearish" territory over the past 24 hours.

Retail traders on the platform were divided on the market's next move, with some anticipating a relief rally that could punish investors who piled into bearish bets late Friday. Others argued that a sharp opening decline would have triggered more margin calls and forced selling than the rebound in futures.

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The S&P 500 remains up about 1% for the year, while the Nasdaq-100 is down 0.87%, not accounting for pre-market moves.

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