The deal lifts Applied Digital’s total contracted base-term lease revenue above $41 billion, which could approach $100 billion if customers exercise all renewal options.

The new lease carries improved commercial terms compared with its previous leases, including higher pricing.

About 75% of its total contracted base-term lease revenue now comes from investment-grade customers.

The company plans to fund development with balance-sheet equity and its $5 billion Macquarie partnership.

Applied Digital (APLD) announced Monday that it has signed an 18-year lease with a tier-one investment-grade hyperscaler for 150 megawatts (MW) of critical IT capacity, adding approximately $5.4 billion in base-term contracted revenue to its AI data center infrastructure portfolio.

The agreement could generate approximately $12.7 billion if all renewal options are exercised over a total term of 33 years. The deal brings Applied Digital's total contracted base-term lease revenue above $41 billion.

That figure could approach $100 billion if customers exercise all renewal options, the company said. At the time of this writing, APLD stock was up over 13% in Monday’s premarket, on track for its largest single-day gain since July.

Higher Pricing And Expanded Contracted Capacity

Applied Digital said the new agreement includes improved commercial terms compared with its previous leases, including higher pricing. The company did not disclose the specific pricing terms or identify the hyperscaler.

Following the agreement, its portfolio exceeds 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of total contracted critical IT load and includes 2.2 GW of grid-connected peak load. Around 75% of the company's total contracted base-term lease revenue is now attributable to investment-grade customers.

Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins said the new lease reinforces the company's relationships with hyperscale customers and its focus on executing large-scale infrastructure projects.

Financing And Delivery Timelines

Applied Digital plans to finance the development using first-in equity already funded through its balance sheet and its $5 billion programmatic equity partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, followed by project financing backed by the long-term lease.

CFO Saidal Mohmand said the company expects to complete the remaining project financing for Delta Forge 1 and Polaris Forge 3 in the first calendar quarter of 2027, followed by Delta Forge 2 in the second calendar quarter.

The company expects capacity delivery under the new lease to begin in the first half of calendar year 2028.

However, the delivery schedule hinges on development milestones, utility arrangements and regulatory approvals, while construction funding depends on securing the remaining project financing.

Retail Investors’ Sentiment Around APLD Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around APLD stock remained in the ‘bullish’ territory amid high user message volume. The stock was among the top-trending tickers on the platform.

APLD stock retail sentiment on November 23, as of 09:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far in 2026, APLD stock has fallen over 59%. In comparison, the Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure (DTCR), which holds the stock, has risen over 2% over the same period.

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