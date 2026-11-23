Energy Fuels expects to produce 1.6 million to two million pounds of mined and produced uranium in 2026, CEO Ross Bhappu said.

The planned White Mesa Mill campaign is expected to produce about one million pounds of finished U3O8, supporting existing supply contract deliveries through 2028 while retaining flexibility for spot sales.

The company expects 2027 long-term contracted uranium sales to rise 35% to 1.11 million pounds from 820,000 pounds in 2026.

The four projects — Whirlwind, Energy Queen, Bullfrog and Nichols Ranch — could collectively add about 1.25 million pounds of annual uranium production.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Monday outlined plans for a uranium processing campaign at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, targeting about one million pounds of finished natural uranium concentrate (U3O8) from December 2026 through the first quarter of 2027.

“Just in 2026, we expect to produce approximately 1.6 to 2.0 million pounds of mined and produced uranium, with our planned Mill processing campaign beginning in late 2026 and extending into 2027,” said Ross Bhappu, President and CEO of Energy Fuels.

UUUU shares traded 8.4% higher in premarket trading at the time of writing.

White Mesa Mill Campaign To Support Uranium Supply Contracts

Energy Fuels expects to process uranium ore and mineralized material from its Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona and La Sal Complex in Utah, along with other uranium-bearing alternate feed materials. The resulting concentrate will be delivered to a North American uranium conversion facility.

The campaign is expected to support deliveries under the company's existing uranium supply contracts through 2028, while allowing for potential spot sales when market conditions warrant.

After the campaign, the company plans to resume rare earth element production at the mill, using monazite already in inventory and potentially additional feedstock from third-party suppliers.

Company Expects 35% Increase In Contracted Uranium Sales In 2027

Energy Fuels expects to sell 1.11 million pounds of U3O8 to utility customers under long-term contracts in 2027, up from 820,000 pounds sold under such contracts in 2026.

Expected deliveries are 465,000 pounds in the first quarter, 270,000 pounds in the second, and 375,000 pounds in the third, with no deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter.

The forecast is based on binding and non-binding delivery schedules received to date. Contractual quantity flexibilities could put the total between 890,000 and 1.13 million pounds.

The company also said its six long-term utility contracts provide a base of revenue, margins and cash flow. Production from Pinyon Plain supports these agreements, with mining, milling and transportation costs at the mine averaging approximately $23 per pound to date.

Four Projects Could Add 1.25 Million Pounds Of Annual Uranium Production

Energy Fuels said its Whirlwind, Energy Queen, Bullfrog and Nichols Ranch projects could collectively add approximately 1.25 million pounds of annual U3O8 production to its portfolio.

At Whirlwind in Colorado, the company has completed mine dewatering, rehabilitated the existing underground decline, and begun underground development. First production is scheduled for 2028, subject to permitting and market conditions.

At Energy Queen in Utah, hoist rehabilitation and upgrades to the mine's surface and underground electrical systems are underway to prepare the partially developed project for mining.

At Bullfrog in Utah, one of four planned monitoring wells has been completed. The remaining wells are expected to be finished by the end of 2026 as part of the work needed to advance permitting.

At Nichols Ranch in Wyoming, Energy Fuels drilled 400 additional delineation holes in 2026 to better define uranium deposits and optimize wellfield design ahead of a potential restart. The fully permitted project remains in reduced-status operations.

Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bearish’

Retail Sentiment on Stocktwits toward the stock turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volume remaining at ‘Normal’ levels.

UUUU shares have declined over 65.9% year-to-date.

Also read: Morgan Stanley Strategists Spot A ‘Fat Pitch’ In Market Selloff — See Buying Opportunities In Hyperscalers

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