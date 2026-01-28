The move comes after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings driven by growth in its 5G and fiber broadband businesses.

AT&T Inc. (T) announced on Wednesday that it plans to give back more than $45 billion to shareholders between 2026 and 2028 through dividends and stock buybacks.

The move comes after the company reported strong fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings driven by growth in its 5G and fiber broadband businesses as more customers embraced bundled connectivity.

Shareholder Returns Plan

AT&T expects to keep its yearly dividend at $1.11 per share and plans to buy back billions of dollars in shares, starting with about $8 billion in 2026.

In Q4, the company reported $33.5 billion in revenue and an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53. Both the figures exceeded the analysts’ consensus estimate of $32.91 billion and $0.47, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Following the earnings, AT&T stock traded over 3% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

