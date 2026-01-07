Retail interest is riding broader enthusiasm around space and defense stocks, amplified by speculation over a potential SpaceX IPO.

In 2025, the company enacted a reverse stock split, announced going concern, and posted ballooning losses even as NASA and DARPA contracts were in the pipeline.

Momentus on Monday said the additive-manufactured fuel tank is scheduled to perform flight testing aboard its Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle and was produced in collaboration with Velo3D.

The company also said it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an existing single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 925,926 for $5 million.

Heading into 2026, Wall Street has flagged space and defense stocks as ones to watch, fueled in part by speculation around a potential IPO of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Momentus Inc. has already made its mark, with the stock erasing much of the losses it logged in 2025.

Shares closed up 54% at $9.33 on Monday, marking their best session since Aug. 13. Momentus has now gained more than 81% in the first two trading days of the year, following the announcement of a $5 million at-the-market private placement and progress on the development of an additive-manufactured fuel tank.

Momentus is a commercial space company based in the U.S. that offers satellite buses and integration, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services, including hosted payloads. The company noted that its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle provides satellite operators with cost-effective access to customized orbits and other in-space capabilities.

A 2026 Boost

The company said on Monday it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an existing single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 925,926 shares of common stock and warrants at $5.40 per share and common warrant. The total gross proceeds is expected to be about $5 million, and the warrants will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

Separately, Momentus said the additive-manufactured fuel tank is scheduled to perform flight testing aboard its Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle and was produced in collaboration with Velo3D.

MNTS’ 2025 In A Nutshell

In December, the company announced it had effected a 1-for-17.85 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock to maintain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for listing its common Stock on Nasdaq.

This, along with ballooning losses in recent quarters and flagging of going concern, has spooked investors.

Last year, Momentus announced its selection to participate in the Missile Defense Agency's scalable homeland innovative enterprise layered defense indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center also awarded the company a $2.5M contract in late September to conduct an on-orbit demonstration of a new thruster called the Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine, or RDRE. Momentus will provide the Vigoride satellite platform and operate it in orbit, enabling testing of the RDRE thruster developed by Juno Propulsion.

Momentus has also been working on Phase 3 of a contract from a U.S. Department of Defense organization, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, to conduct an on-orbit demonstration of the assembly of large-scale structures. The mission will launch on an upcoming SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission scheduled for launch no earlier than February 2026.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Momentus jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a week ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

The stock saw a massive 28,366% jump in retail user message volumes over the last 24 hours and a 13% spike in Stocktwits watchers over the past year.

Shares of Momentus have lost 94% of their value in the last 12 months.

