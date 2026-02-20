Techcrunch reported on Friday, citing an internal memo, that the layoffs are likely to impact hundreds of employees.

EV maker Lucid Motors (LCID) is reportedly laying off 12% of its workforce as it gears up to profitability.

Techcrunch reported on Friday, citing an internal memo, that the layoffs are likely to impact hundreds of employees. Hourly workers on the manufacturing, logistics, and quality teams are not affected by the cuts, the report said.

Based on Lucid’s report of 6,800 employees as of the end of 2024, the layoff is likely to impact roughly 800 employees. The layoffs come amidst the company’s efforts to ramp deliveries of its Gravity SUV, and launch a new lower-cost midsize vehicle.

