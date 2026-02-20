The update comes a day after the President gave Iran 10 to 15 days to strike a nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump on Friday reportedly said that he is considering a limited military strike on Iran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“I guess I can say I am considering (it),” President Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he was evaluating a limited strike to pressure Iran to sign a nuclear deal with the U.S., according to a Reuters report.

This comes a day after the President gave Iran 10 to 15 days to strike a nuclear deal.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<