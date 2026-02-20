SRx Health Solutions announced on Friday that it is increasing its ownership in Opendoor Technologies by 30%.

SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (SRXH) announced on Friday that it is increasing its ownership in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) by 30% even as the real estate digital platform’s shares soar amid strong fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

SRx Health Solutions had first announced a stake in Opendoor in January this year, calling the investment a part of its broader capital allocation strategy in segments that it viewed as “undervalued” and offering “attractive risk-adjusted return” potential.

The health and wellness company added that it has further reduced its short position across its cryptocurrency portfolio of Bitcoin and Ethereum, and is now net long its holdings.

Meanwhile, Opendoor Technologies extended its upward climb on Friday after its Q4 revenues beat Wall Street expectations. Shares of OPEN were up 12% at the time of writing.

Shares of SRXH were down more than 1%.

Other Bullish Positions

Lennar Corporation, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., also reported taking a significant position in Opendoor Technologies, as per a filing on Wednesday. The homebuilder said it would be holding 18.8 million shares along with multiple warrant series.

Bank of America also reportedly raised its stake in Opendoor, while Vanguard Group disclosed an ownership interest of over 11% last month.

Opendoor’s Quarterly Results

On Thursday, Opendoor Technologies posted Q4 revenue of $736 million, about 36% lower than the same quarter in the previous year. However, it beat street expectations of $591.75 million, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Opendoor reported that its acquisitions grew 46% quarter-over-quarter, and inventory days in possession dropped 23%. The company also said that its Oct. 2025 acquisition cohort, the first whole month under its new Opendoor 2.0 model, is set to generate the strongest contribution margins of any October cohort in the company’s history.

Ḫow Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OPEN shares jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volumes climbed from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around SRXH shares dropped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Shares of OPEN have risen more than 245% in the past year, while shares of SRXH have plummeted more than 93% in the same period.

