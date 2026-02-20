The company announced it would implement a 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective Feb. 24, 2026.

The reverse split would reduce the number of outstanding shares from about 18.3 million to around 1.5 million.

This marks the company’s second reverse stock split since March 2024, when it carried out a 1-for-7 consolidation.

Lifeward’s board also approved increasing the authorized share capital to 100 million shares.

LFWD stock will begin trading on a post-split basis the same day under the existing ticker symbol. The move is aimed at boosting the share price to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

The move follows shareholder approval in January, which authorized the board to determine whether to implement a reverse split of the company’s outstanding ordinary shares and, if so, to set the ratio within a range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-12, giving the board full discretion over the outcome.

Under the reverse split, every 12 ordinary shares will automatically convert into one share, reducing outstanding shares from about 18.3 million to around 1.5 million. The board also approved increasing the authorized share capital to 100 million shares.

This marks the company’s second reverse split in nearly two years. In March 2024, Lifeward completed a 1-for-7 reverse split of its ordinary shares, reducing the number of outstanding shares from around 60.1 million to about 8.6 million.

Partnership With Oramed For Protein Oral Delivery Technology

In January, Lifeward partnered with Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) to integrate Oramed’s proprietary POD protein oral delivery technology into its platform.

Under the terms of the deal, Oramed could acquire up to a 49.99% equity stake in Lifeward. The investment structure is expected to provide Lifeward with access to up to $47 million in capital through a combination of equity, convertible notes, milestone-based funding, and warrant coverage, supporting future growth initiatives.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ zone over the past 24 hours.

Year-to-date, the stock has declined around 25%.

