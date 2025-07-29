According to Ambience co-founder and CEO Mike Ng, the new capital would help expand the depth and breadth of the platform, with a focus on strengthening its partnership with OpenAI to build advanced healthcare-specific foundation models.

Ambience Healthcare, an artificial intelligence startup aiming to reduce the administrative burden on doctors and clinicians, has reportedly raised $243 million in a funding round that pushes its valuation above $1 billion.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and Oak HC/FT, with participation from earlier investors including OpenAI’s startup fund, Kleiner Perkins, and Optum Ventures.

Ambience co-founder and CEO Mike Ng said the new capital would help “expand the depth and breadth of our platform,” with a focus on strengthening its partnership with OpenAI to build advanced healthcare-specific foundation models.

“We’re continuing to invest in our working relationship with OpenAI to train the most capable foundation models for healthcare,” Ng said.

