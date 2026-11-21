U.S. Treasury yields dropped across tenures in the week ending November 20 as anxiety over valuations and the overall AI trade pushed investors towards safer assets.

An 8.5% drop in Anthropic shares on Friday, after a 17% gain in its debut trading session on Thursday, pushed investors into the safety of government debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield eased about 20 basis points to end at 4.95%.

In currency markets, safe haven demand pushed the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc higher, while the dollar eased.

U.S. bond prices rallied during the week ending November 20, as mounting doubts over the sustainability of artificial intelligence spending this week triggered a broad retreat from risk assets and revived safe-haven demand.

Nvidia’s increasing problems with the exit of Jensen Huang, coupled with multiple investigations into the firm’s inner workings, including accounting practices and its chip export rules, have weighed on overall sentiment. Furthermore, Nvidia board’s reiteration that it would not reinstate Huang added to negative sentiment.

After a political shift in Washington during the mid-term elections sparked an enthusiastic flight-to-quality into sovereign debt, fixed-income investors were confronted with a harsh macroeconomic reality of stubborn price pressures and increasingly hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials during the week ending November 13.

Investors rotated back into the $32 trillion U.S. Treasury market after tech shares tumbled. Anthropic’s stock giving back much of its record-setting initial public offering jump was also one of the catalysts in pulling benchmark 10-year yields back below 5%.

The spread between the U.S. 10-year yield and the U.S. 2-year yield ticked marginally higher by 2 points to 0.30% in the week ending November 20.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) rose 2.6% during the whole week, while the shorter-duration iShares 1-3 year ETF (SHY) recorded its best week since August 2024, signaling demand for near-term safe-haven assets.

Retail sentiment on TLT and SHY was ‘bullish,’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

Asset / Benchmark Close (November 20) Weekly Change U.S. Dollar Index 103.84 +0.3% U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield 4.66% -20 bps U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield 4.95% -20 bps U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield 5.33% -14 bps U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread Flattening curve -

The shift marked a sentiment pivot as traders questioned whether AI capital expenditure can continue anchoring U.S. growth at the same pace. The Nasdaq 100 index and the Invesco QQQ that tracks the index ended their worst week since March 2020.

"Owning bonds at these yields usually works out pretty well, whereas stocks went from a guarantee to a gamble... It's going to be far more difficult for AI to prop up the economy, and with the added weight of financing costs and interest rates, it could end poorly," Bryce Doty of Sit Investment Associates told Bloomberg in an interview.

US Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets

Bond prices climbed across tenors throughout the week, with shorter-dated maturities seeing dramatic relief on Friday as yields dropped more than 15 basis points in a single session. Two-year Treasury yields—highly sensitive to interest-rate expectations—fell 20 basis points over the week, recording their steepest weekly decline since August 2025. Benchmark 10-year yields slid 20 basis points on the week to slip back under 5%, after closing above that mark on 29 sessions earlier in the year

Multiple Federal Reserve executives added to the hawkish tone during the week, adding to investor flight to safety, as tech stocks generally do not perform well in a high-interest-rate scenario.

The market has now fully priced in the probability of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates in December.

Meanwhile, the Dollar Spot Index edged down 0.2% on Friday on AI-related stock weakness, but ended the week 0.3% higher.

Moreover, cyberattacks and multiple reported failures of tech systems across the U.S. also created enough anxiety for investors to allocate some funds to safer assets. That rotation seems to have pushed the Japanese yen up 0.7% against the dollar on Friday, which is on pace for its sharpest daily gain in roughly a month, while the Swiss franc climbed 0.4% on Friday.

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