SEC is scrutinizing Nvidia’s accounting practices, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters said it could not immediately establish when the inquiry began or which specific accounting matters are under review.

NVDA stock lost 23% this week, its worst since October 2008.

The reported accounting focus adds to existing challenges for Nvidia as investors remain bothered by revelations involving former CEO Jensen Huang’s personal relationships

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled 14% on Friday, extending a steep multi-week slide following a report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement staff are examining potential accounting issues at the company.

The agency is scrutinizing Nvidia’s accounting practices, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier in the week that the SEC was investigating the chipmaker but could not determine the probe’s focus.

Reuters said it could not immediately establish when the inquiry began or which specific accounting matters are under review. An investigation does not prove wrongdoing and often end without enforcement action, the report noted.

NVDA stock lost 23% this week, its worst since October 2008. The stock also clocked seven consecutive weeks of losses after Friday’s closing.

Regulatory Scrutiny Builds On Nvidia

The reported accounting focus adds to existing challenges for Nvidia as investors remain bothered by revelations involving former CEO Jensen Huang’s personal relationships, including one with Alice Huang, whom U.S. authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy—an allegation Beijing has denied. Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed, historically a large Nvidia customer.

Jensen Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair last week without naming Alice Huang. The CEO’s statement was followed by more reports of romantic involvement with employees and Nvidia announced that it is probing the CEO and any potential compromise of company secrets or national security. Huang resigned as CEO of the chipmaker last week and the company said earlier this week that its board is not eyeing bringing him back. The company is now being led by former CFO Colette Kress, who has taken over as interim CEO while the company looks for someone to replace Huang.

The Justice Department is separately reviewing Nvidia’s $12.9 billion deal to acquire open-source platform Hugging Face as part of a wider antitrust inquiry into the company’s acquisitions and practices. The department is also probing Megaspeed for potential violations of U.S. export controls involving advanced Nvidia AI chips, though the company itself has denied any wrongdoing.

How Did NVDA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

Stocktwits users continue to debate Jensen Huang’s exit and actions.

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NVDA stock has dropped 33% year-to-date.

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