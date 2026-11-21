Analyst Dan Ives attributed the selloff to a cluster of pressures including the Democratic “blue wave” midterm gains and resulting worries over anti-AI and data-center policies in key states.

The Yorkville analyst, however, maintained that the multi-trillion-dollar AI infrastructure buildout remains on track and that the broader technology thesis into 2027 is intact.

On Friday, ANT stock traded lower, joining declines in Nvidia, AMD, and other AI-linked names as the Nasdaq and broader indexes remained under pressure.

“If sentiment for AI companies worsens, this actually helps $ANT in the long term, as they have done their job and can sleep soundly on capital for the next few years, while others will struggle,” Rihard Jarc said.

Tech stocks continued to slide on Friday as Anthropic (ANT) shares fell on their second day of trading, pulling down the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 5%, a result that analyst Dan Ives said is being driven by a “perfect storm” created by multiple factors.

Dan Ives Points To A 'Perfect Storm'

Analyst Dan Ives attributed the selloff to a cluster of pressures: the Democratic “blue wave” midterm gains and resulting worries over anti-AI and data-center policies in key states and the abrupt exit of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang amid personal controversies, which the board has said will not lead to his return.

China-related regulatory scrutiny, Anthropic’s successful IPO, which drew capital away from other tech names, and hawkish Fed commentary aided the selloff, he said in an X post.

Source: Dan Ives/ X

The Yorkville analyst, however, maintained that the multi-trillion-dollar AI infrastructure buildout remains on track and that the broader technology thesis into 2027 is intact.

Anthropic’s Volatile Debut

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share and closed its first session on Thursday up 17% at $97.17, raising tens of billions in the largest offering on record and briefly making it one of the world’s most valuable public companies.

On Friday, however, the stock closed 8.5% lower, joining declines in Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), and other AI-linked names as the Nasdaq and broader indexes remained under pressure. All of the Magnificent 7 stocks also closed lower.

Uncover Alpha founder and Chief Investment Officer at New Era Funds Rihard Jarc said on Friday that he bought shares of Anthropic, arguing that the company has strengthened its position by cracking distillation techniques that make it harder for open-source models to catch up.

“What people fail to understand about $ANT is that, in recent months, the stakes of $ANT achieving a monopoly-like position have risen significantly,” Jarc wrote in an X post. “Even with US-based competition, $ANT, with their IPO, now has $250B in cash on the balance sheet and makes +$81B ARR.”

In an environment where training frontier models is becoming extremely expensive, he contended that Anthropic’s resources and enterprise focus give it an edge over rivals such as OpenAI, which face tougher funding conditions. The only two companies capable of chasing Anthropic based on spend on compute may end up being Alphabet and Meta Platforms, he said, adding that Meta’s focus is on the consumer and they won’t be able to focus deeply on enterprise like Anthropic.

“If sentiment for AI companies worsens, this actually helps $ANT in the long term, as they have done their job and can sleep soundly on capital for the next few years, while others will struggle,” Jarc said.

Source: Rihard Jarc/ X

How Did ANT, ONEQ Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

Sentiment around the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ), which tracks the Nasdaq Composite Index, rose from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory, accompanied by 'high' message volume.

Despite the drop on Friday, ANT stock is currently trading at about $89, above its IPO price.

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