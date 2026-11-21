Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic attracted more than $615 billion in combined retail and institutional orders for its historic initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

Retail investors placed roughly $115 billion to $120 billion in orders, Bloomberg reported.

Institutional demand topped $500 billion.

Despite hitting a $1.5 trillion valuation on surging business revenue, the stock dropped 8.5% in its second session after a 17% first-day jump.

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic (ANT) eclipsed SpaceX in investor demand during its initial public offering this week, drawing massive interest from both individual mom-and-pop buyers and Wall Street institutions in the largest public market debut on record.

Retail investors submitted between $115 billion and $120 billion in share orders, surpassing the more than $100 billion in retail demand generated by SpaceX's offering, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the transaction who spoke on condition of anonymity. Institutional investors placed more than $500 billion in orders, more than double the institutional appetite recorded for SpaceX.

Anthropic raised $93.5 billion for the company and its seven co-founders, comfortably exceeding SpaceX’s $86.2 billion offering. Alongside a $26 billion private placement, Anthropic's total capital haul reached $119.5 billion, bolstering the nearly $132 billion in cash and equivalents it held at the end of September.

ANT stock ended its second trading session 8.5% lower after gaining 17% in its debut.

Market Volatility And Share Allocations

Anthropic's stock experienced sharp swings in early trading on Friday. After climbing 17% during its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, shares fell as much as 15% on Friday.

Lead underwriters for the offering, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley allocated a smaller proportion of shares relative to overall demand than banks did during SpaceX's debut. The 22 financial institutions managing the transaction earned a record $550 million in underwriting fees, though they did not collect fees on over-allotment or private placement shares.

Allocation Details

Institutional investors, such as traditional long-only accounts and sovereign wealth entities, secured the lion’s share of the allotment, leaving over half of the nearly 1,200 bidding firms empty-handed. Underwriters prioritized domestic U.S. capital in distribution.

Venture firms took home a low-to-mid single-digit percentage of the total offering. Individual investors received roughly 15% of available shares. Internationally, Anthropic sold $3 billion in stock to retail buyers in Japan, $1.1 billion across the United Kingdom and continental Europe, and approximately $110 million in Australia, Bloomberg reported.

Anthropic Leads 2026 US IPO Boom

Anthropic’s debut propelled total U.S. initial public offering volume for 2026 to an all-time high of $258 billion, eclipsing the previous annual record of $195 billion set in 2021, excluding blank-check companies and similar financial vehicles, Bloomberg reported.

In its prospectus, Anthropic acknowledged ongoing debates over whether advanced AI poses existential risks to humanity, with its CEO, Dario Amodei, calling for a slowdown in frontier AI development earlier this year.

ANT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone with ‘extremely high’ retail investor chatter around the stock.

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