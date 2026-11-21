CrowdStrike is in talks to buy Zscaler, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

The potential deal would rank among the largest ever in the cybersecurity industry and create a combined company with a market value of roughly $265 billion, the report said.

However, deliberations remain ongoing, and there is no certainty they will result in an agreement, the report added.

While Zscaler had a market valuation of about $31.77 billion as of the end of Friday’s regular trading session, CrowdStrike had a market cap of about $235 billion.



Shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) surged as much as 20% in after-hours trading on Friday after reports that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is in discussions to acquire the cybersecurity firm.

The stock closed the regular session near $195 before climbing to $239 in extended trading. CRWD stock, meanwhile, ended the regular session down 6% before slipping 8% after-hours.

CrowdStrike is in talks to buy Zscaler, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg. The potential deal would rank among the largest ever in the cybersecurity industry and create a combined company with a market value of roughly $265 billion. The two sides are discussing a transaction that could come together soon, the anonymous people told Bloomberg.

However, deliberations remain ongoing, and there is no certainty they will result in an agreement, the report added.

What Does ZS-CRWD Potential Combination Mean?

While Zscaler had a market valuation of about $31.77 billion as of the end of Friday’s regular trading session, CrowdStrike had a market cap of about $235 billion.

While Zscaler works like a secure cloud-based checkpoint for company internet and app access, CrowdStrike puts a security agent on computers and servers that watches for threats in real time. A combination of the two would bring together CrowdStrike’s endpoint strengths with Zscaler’s network and cloud security offerings.

How Did ZS, CRWD Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZS stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter jumped from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around CRWD stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory, coupled with ‘high’ levels of retail chatter.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for Zscaler getting bought out in a deal valuing the company at around $40 billion.

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Another user said that a potential deal will make CrowdStrike’s moat ‘more durable’.

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A third user opined that CrowdStrike doesn’t need to buy Zscaler and bring down the stock.

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While ZS stock has dropped 13% year-to-date, CRWD has gained 96%.

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