Wall Street firms raised their price targets on Bloom Energy after the company expanded its financing partnership with Brookfield from $5 billion to $25 billion.

The increased funding will help Bloom advance its energy operations to support AI infrastructure development.

Evercore analyst Nicholas Amicucci said that Bloom’s ability to provide reliable, dispatchable power to a volatile demand profile differentiates it from competitors.

Clear Street raised its price target on Bloom Energy to $290 from $250 but maintained a ‘Hold’ rating, citing the stock’s high valuation.

Shares of Bloom Energy (BE) climbed more than 8% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, adding to a double-digit rally from the previous session, as Wall Street turned bullish after the company secured additional financing to advance its energy operations to support AI infrastructure development.

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BE shares are around 7% off their all-time high of $351.3 recorded last week.

Wall Street Sees Bigger AI Infrastructure Opportunity

Multiple brokerages raised their price targets on Bloom Energy after the company expanded its financing partnership with Brookfield from $5 billion to $25 billion, a move expected to accelerate the global rollout of its fuel cell business amid rising demand from hyperscalers and AI infrastructure developers.

UBS also raised the price target to $350 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating.

However, while Clear Street raised its price target on Bloom Energy to $290 from $250, it maintained a ‘Hold’ rating, citing the stock’s high valuation. The brokerage increased its revenue growth forecasts to 84% for 2026, 67% for 2027, and 42% for 2028.

Bloom’s Competitive Edge: Reliable Power When AI Needs It

Evercore ISI raised the price target on Bloom Energy to $350 from $295 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to The Fly. Analyst Nicholas Amicucci said that Bloom’s ability to provide reliable, dispatchable power to a “volatile demand profile” differentiates the company from its competitors.

Bloom Energy’s Fuel Cell technology converts natural gas or hydrogen into electricity through a non-combustion process. This helps in continuous power generation and is especially useful for data centers. The power generation can be done on-site.

Of the 28 brokerages covering the stock, 14 have a ‘Buy’ rating, 12 have a ‘Hold’ rating, and 2 have a ‘Sell’ rating, according to Koyfin data.

BE Bulls Eye $400

Retail sentiment surrounding BE on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, while message volumes surged by more than 330%.

One user expects the stock to surge to $400 this month.

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Another user called the BE deal “great for the industry.”

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BE shares have ripped past 200% so far this year.

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