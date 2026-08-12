Super Micro Computer expects FY27 revenue at $65 billion to $72 billion, significantly ahead of average expectations of $53.3 billion.

Supermicro reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 on revenue of $11.1 billion for the fourth quarter, outperforming analyst estimates.

The company logged more than $60 billion in new orders during the fiscal year, entering fiscal 2027 with a record backlog.

First-quarter revenue guidance was set between $14.5 billion and $15.5 billion, significantly higher than Wall Street estimates.

Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) share price soared after-hours on Tuesday after the company’s Q4 earnings and revenue outlook for the next year outpaced Wall Street projections as hyper-scale AI adoption continues to drive hardware orders.

Shares of the San Jose-based server maker jumped 9% in extended trading following the release.

SMCI Q4 Results: Strong Memory Demand Drives Order Backlog

Supermicro generated net sales of $11.1 billion in Q4, while adjusted per-share earnings reached $1.70, comfortably outpacing the average analyst projection of $0.96 cents, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Highlighting the accelerating demand for enterprise server architectures, Chief Executive Officer Charles Liang said Supermicro logged over $60 billion in new orders over the past year and booked a record backlog entering fiscal 2027.

The strong order pipeline underscores strong market demand for high-performance servers, as enterprise customers look past recent corporate legal scrutiny and supply chain headwinds to secure critical data center capacity.

This growth momentum comes amid an unprecedented global surge in AI infrastructure spending. As tech giants and cloud service providers rapidly expand data centers to train and run complex AI models, demand for high-density server configurations continues to outstrip broader hardware supply.

In particular, servers integrated with advanced high-bandwidth memory (HBM), high-capacity DDR5 DRAM, and fast NVMe storage solutions have seen intense demand. The industry-wide push for memory-heavy AI hardware has created tight supply conditions and strong pricing dynamics across enterprise DRAM and storage platforms, providing a structural tailwind for system integrators like Supermicro.

SMCI’s FY27 Revenue Outlook Paces Ahead Of Estimates

Supermicro issued an upbeat outlook for both the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and the full fiscal year, comfortably outstripping Wall Street projections across key metrics.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 ending September 30, 2026, the company expects net sales to fall between $14.5 billion and $15.5 billion, topping the highest end of expectations of $10.5 to $15.4 billion based on analysts polled by Fiscal.ai.

Supermicro projects Q1 diluted earnings per share to range between $1.01 and $1.10, well ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.76.

Looking ahead to the full fiscal year 2027, Supermicro anticipates total net sales in the range of $65 billion to $72 billion, exceeding average Wall Street analyst expectations of $53.3 billion.

SMCI Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock jumped 50% over the previous session.

SMCI stock has gained 5% year-to-date.

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