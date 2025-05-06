The company, however, raised its full-year 2025 global net revenue target to approximately $575 million, up from its previous guidance of $540 million.

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) tumbled 14% on Monday morning after its first-quarter earnings fell below Wall Street expectations.

The company reported total revenue of $120.86 million, up from $63.47 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $117.86 million, as per Finchat data.

The increase in revenue was owing to a growth in revenue from Briumvi, indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, disrupting the flow of signals between the brain and the body.

Briumvi U.S. net product revenue in the quarter was $119.7 million, representing approximately 137% growth over the same period last year.

The company’s earnings per share for the quarter came in at $0.03, compared to a loss per share of $0.07 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, but below an analyst estimate of $0.17.

The biopharmaceutical company ended the first quarter with $276.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities, which it said will be sufficient to fund its business based on its current operating plan with added revenues from Briumvi.

The company also raised its full-year 2025 global net revenue target to approximately $575 million, up from its previous guidance of $540 million.

TG Therapeutics now expects full-year Briumvi U.S. net revenue to be approximately $560 million, up from its previous guidance of $525 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TG Therapeutics jumped further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

TGTX stock is up by about 20% this year and 125% over the past 12 months.

