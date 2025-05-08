This comes at a time when Tesla has been struggling in the European region, with sales having tumbled across key markets such as the U.K., Germany, and Spain in April.

Sales of Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) China-made electric vehicles fell for the seventh straight month in April as the Elon Musk-led company battles intensifying competition and a crisis in Europe.

A Reuters report said the EV giant’s China-made Model 3 and Model Y, which are sold in both China and Europe, fell 6% year-on-year (YoY) in April, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Cumulatively, Tesla sold 58,459 units of the Model 3 and Model Y in April, down 6% year over year and 25.8% from March.

This comes at a time when Tesla has been struggling in the European region, with sales having tumbled across key markets such as the U.K., Germany, and Spain in April.

Tesla’s sales in the U.K. in April fell 62% year-on-year (YoY), while sales in Germany fell 46%. Meanwhile, the company’s sales in Spain fell 36% during the month.

This sharply contrasts with sales of battery electric vehicles (EV) in these markets. While BEV sales surged 8.1% in the U.K. in April, sales in Germany accelerated by 53.50%, and surged 54% in Spain during the period.

Overall, Tesla’s market share in the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and the U.K. shrank to 2% in March 2025 from 2.9% during the year-ago period.

Tesla sales in Germany in the first four months of 2025 tumbled 60% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in Spain have fallen 36%.

The company has battled rising competition from Chinese rivals like BYD, and its dealerships and facilities have been subject to vandalism and protests over Musk’s politics.

Tesla’s stock has declined nearly 32% year-to-date, while its one-year performance shows an increase of 54.70%.

