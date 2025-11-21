In a post on the X platform, Munster highlighted the slide in Nvidia’s stock and assured that the AI buildout is still in its early days.

Gene Munster stated that Nvidia’s outlook underscores how early we still are in the AI buildout.

The chip giant posted stellar third-quarter results, beating expectations and raising its forecast for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Deepwater Asset Management Managing Partner Gene Munster said the recent guidance from NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) suggests that, despite investor jitters, the AI infrastructure boom is far from peaking.

Big Picture Signal

In his detailed analysis, Gene Munster stated that Nvidia's outlook underscores how early we still are in the AI buildout.

The chip giant posted stellar third-quarter results, beating expectations and raising its forecast for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. That upbeat guidance reflects continued demand for its data-center GPUs, Munster added.

Nvidia’s stock inched over 0.2% lower in Friday’s premarket. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

