According to a CNBC report, state filings indicate that nearly 40% of the roughly 4,700 roles eliminated in key U.S. states were technical positions.

Documents submitted to government agencies in New York, California, New Jersey, and Washington reveal a huge portion of job cuts targeted engineers.

Software engineers, particularly those in mid-level roles, known as SDE II, were among the hardest hit.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has carried out sweeping job cuts this month, and a disproportionate share has reportedly affected its engineering workforce.

Layoff Scope of Cuts

Documents submitted to government agencies in New York, California, New Jersey, and Washington, Amazon’s home state, reveal that a large portion of the recent job reductions targeted engineers. The cuts span across Amazon’s vast array of divisions, including cloud computing, retail, advertising, and even devices. However, software engineers, particularly those in mid-level roles, known as SDE II, were among the hardest hit, according to the report.

Amazon stock inched higher by 0.3% in Friday’s premarket.

