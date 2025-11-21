Google’s AI Infrastructure chief made the comments in a presentation nearly two weeks before the launch of the company’s latest AI model, Gemini 3.

Google’s AI Infrastructure head, Amin Vahdat, reportedly told employees that the Alphabet Inc.-owned (GOOG) (GOOGL) company will now have to double its artificial intelligence compute capacity twice a year to meet demand.

According to a CNBC report citing an internal presentation, Vahdat said, “Now we must double every 6 months.... the next 1000x in 4-5 years.”

The presentation was made earlier in November, nearly two weeks before the launch of Google’s latest AI model, Gemini 3.

Alphabet’s Class A shares were up by more than 1% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

