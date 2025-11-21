HL60 leukemia cells were treated with Telomir-1, which produced a clear, dose-dependent reduction in viable leukemia cells, indicating strong activity, the company said.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO) said on Friday that its investigational compound Telomir-1 killed aggressive human leukemia (HL60) cells in an in-vitro study.

HL60 leukemia cells were treated with Telomir-1, which produced a clear, dose-dependent reduction in viable leukemia cells, indicating strong activity, the company said.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow defined by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal white blood cells.

TELO shares rose 8% at the time of writing.

New Findings

According to Telomir, more than 60,000 new cases of Leukemia are diagnosed each year in the U.S. Leukemia cells rely heavily on iron as a fuel source, and Telomir-1 in previous research demonstrated the ability to reduce intracellular iron levels.

"The potency observed in HL60 leukemia cells is consistent with the broader biological patterns we have seen throughout Telomir's research…These findings support our scientific framework for evaluating Telomir-1 and inform the ongoing advancement of our overall oncology research program," the company’s chief scientific advisor, Itzchak Angel, said.

The new findings expand on the experimental drug’s previously reported activity in triple-negative breast, pancreatic, and aggressive prostate cancer models. The compound is the company’s lead candidate.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TELO jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume levels rose from ‘extremely low’ to ‘high’ levels.

TELO stock is down 66% this year and by 69% over the past 12 months.

