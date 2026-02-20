Musk said that the company might consider the idea in response to an X user.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday proposed that the EV maker might put up coffee shops at its supercharging stations with Optimus humanoid bots as staff.

“Looks cute, we should probably try this out. For sure with Optimus!” Musk said in a post on X. The billionaire CEO was responding to an X user who proposed the idea of Tesla coffee shops for vehicle owners to unwind ,while their vehicles charge at superchargers.

Screenshot of Musk's post on X

Optimus Production

Tesla is expected to start volume production of its humanoid robot later this year after unveiling the next generation version in the first quarter. Musk said last month during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that the company is looking to halt the production of both its Model S and Model X vehicles in the second quarter.

The production lines at the Fremont factory will then be transitioned to Optimus lines, the company said. The company expects to make 1 million units a year of Optimus, expected to be a general purpose robot, in the space at Fremont in the long term.

Meanwhile, Tesla already operates a diner in Hollywood, California, which has over 250 seats for dining, movies and merchandise, in addition to 80 supercharger stalls. It caters to both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers along the Route 66 highway.

In October, Musk also proposed a Tesla diner near the company’s gigafactory in Texas and engineering headquarters in Palo Alto.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

TSLA stock has gained 14% over the past 12 months.

