The stock has gained 60% over the past four sessions, with retail investors speculating on potential upside amid volatile energy markets.

Polar Power shares crossed the 200-DMA line for the first time since January 20.

Among its latest deals is a $674,000 contract from a military customer last October, the company said.

Polar Power reported a 74% decline in net sales and a net loss of $4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Polar Power attracted significant investor attention on Thursday, as the stock surged 20% to cross its 200-day moving average line for the first time since Jan. 20, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

POLA stock has been on a strong upward trend, rising in three of the past four sessions and gaining more than 60% during the current rally. This has pushed retail sentiment to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Source: TradingView

What Did Stocktwits Users Say?

One user said POLA could benefit from more volatile energy markets, since “reliable power in remote areas is becoming a bigger deal.”

Another user said the company is “supremely undervalued.”

A technical watcher saw $2.36 as a key resistance level. POLA shares were trading at $2.32 at the time of writing

Military And EV Contracts

Polar Power develops power-generation products for various industries, including telecommunications and electric-vehicle charging. The company’s products are also used by the U.S. military and the Marines.

Its latest deals include a $674,000 contract from a military customer last October for the delivery of lightweight DC generators, as well as a purchase order for 50 next-generation EVMC30K mobile chargers for emergency roadside fast charging for EVs the following month.

According to its last financial report for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, Polar Power reported a 74% decline in net sales to $1.3 million, primarily due to a decrease in sales of its DC generators to its largest telecommunications customer. Polar Power also reported a net loss of more than $4 million.

Despite a 37% gain for POLA stock so far this year, its one-year loss stands at around 18%.

Read also: DXST Stock Is Crashing Today – Here’s What Investors Need To Know

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<