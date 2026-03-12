The company announced a 1-for-25 reverse split to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

The reverse split will take effect on March 16, and the company’s Class A shares will begin trading on a post-split basis under the existing DXST ticker.

Following the reverse stock split, Decent expects to have about 1.6 million Class A and 200,000 Class B ordinary shares outstanding.

Decent’s shareholders had approved a reverse split range between 1-for-5 and 1-for-50 last month.

Shares of Decent Holding Inc (DXST) slumped 38% in pre-market trading on Thursday, after its board approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the company’s Class A and Class B ordinary shares, in a bid to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said the reverse split will take effect on March 16, 2026, when its Class A shares begin trading on a post-split basis under the existing DXST ticker. Under the move, every 25 existing shares will be consolidated into one share.

Following the reverse split, Decent expects to have about 1.6 million Class A ordinary shares and 200,000 Class B ordinary shares outstanding. The action will also raise the par value of the shares from $0.0001 to $0.0025.

Stock Trades Below $1 For More Than A Month

DXST shares fell below Nasdaq’s minimum bid price of $1 on Feb. 5, 2026, and have been trading below that level since. DXST stock slumped 62% on the day after the company disclosed via an SEC filing that it had dismissed its independent auditor, WWC, P.C.

At a meeting on Feb. 23, 2026, Decent’s shareholders had approved a reverse split range between 1-for-5 and 1-for-50, giving the board the discretion to finalize the ratio.

Earlier this month, the company forayed into the senior health and wellness sector with the launch of an AI-driven digital health and community-based senior care platform. Its services include community wellness programs, chronic disease management, AI-powered health monitoring, smart elderly-care devices, rehabilitation services, and cross-border wellness programs.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the pre-market crash, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said the stock is “way, way oversold.”

Another user expects the reverse share split could be of interest to institutions.

DXST stock has fallen 80% so far this year.

Read also: Why Did IXHL Stock Slump 20% In Pre-Market Today?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<