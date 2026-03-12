The automaker said the strategy combines higher vehicle volumes, software revenue, and cost discipline to drive positive free cash flow.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) on Thursday outlined a broad strategy to scale its electric-vehicle business and move closer to sustained profitability during its investor day in New York.

The California-based automaker said the plan combines higher vehicle volumes, diversified software revenue, and disciplined spending to support positive free cash flow in the coming years.

A key part of Lucid’s strategy centers on its upcoming Midsize platform. It would support three vehicles, beginning with the Lucid Cosmos and Lucid Earth SUVs, with a starting price point below $50,000.

Lucid stock traded over 5% lower on Thursday mid-morning.

