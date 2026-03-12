Mojtaba Khamenei also called for national unity amid an intensifying war with the U.S. and Israel.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, reportedly said on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Khamenei warned in a televised address that Iran will attack all U.S. bases in the region if they are not shut down.

He also called for national unity amid an intensifying war with the U.S. and Israel.

