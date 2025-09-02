The analyst identified bullish structures in Kaynes and GRSE, cautioned on Angel One and MRPL, and shared critical resistance levels for Bajaj Auto.

In an ask-me-anything (AMA) session hosted on Stocktwits on Tuesday, SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain shared her outlook on ten stocks, highlighting bullish breakouts, sideways consolidations, and key risk levels.

From Kaynes Technology’s ascending triangle to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s long-term consolidation and Bajaj Auto’s decisive resistance zone, her insights offer traders a mix of breakout opportunities and cautionary signals.

Let’s take a look at Palak Jain’s recommendations:

Kaynes Technology

Kaynes is showing an ascending triangle pattern with strong volume, suggesting bullish momentum. A breakout above ₹7,100 could trigger a rally, supported by positive volume and technical setup. Keeping a stop-loss just below the trendline is advisable for risk management

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Bank is in a multi-year consolidation phase, as shown by its sideways movement since 2019. Over a 1-year timeframe, a strong breakout above the highlighted resistance zone could trigger a new uptrend, but a lack of volume spike suggests patience is needed before a decisive move. Long-term investors should monitor for sustained highs; accumulation near support remains prudent.

Bajaj Auto

Jain flagged significant resistance at ₹9,072 for Bajaj Auto. Stock has momentum; a decisive breakout above resistance could trigger a strong uptrend. Wait for breakout confirmation with above-average volume before initiating new positions. If resistance holds, expect a possible short-term reversal or consolidation. She added that it was essential to set a strict stop-loss just below the resistance for risk control. Higher volume on breakout adds conviction for sustained upside; otherwise, fake-out risk remains, Jain cautioned.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE is currently trading with a neutral trend and is expected to reach the 1-year average price target of ₹2,536–₹2,541, with highs of ₹3,200–₹3,360 and lows near ₹1,807–₹1,683. Whether BSE hits ₹2,400 or dips depends on broader market sentiment; right now, momentum is muted, and a sideways phase may continue until a strong trigger emerges.

Angel One

For Angel One, Jain pegged key support at ₹2,188, a level where price rebounded, indicating buyer interest. The stock trades in a falling channel; the trend remains weak unless it breaks out above the upper line, if price holds above support and breaks the channel with substantial volume, a trend reversal is possible. If ₹2,188 breaks, expect further downside; stay cautious for fresh positions. She recommended watching the next few sessions for a direction.

HCL Technologies

HCL Tech is trading in a rising channel, reflecting a strong long-term uptrend. Formation of higher highs and higher lows suggests continued bullish momentum. Lower channel boundary near ₹1,350 acts as significant support, and its recent bounce signals buyer strength. If price sustains above support, potential exists for a move towards upper channel resistance (~₹2,200).

Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE)

GRSE has shown a cup and handle breakout pattern, which is bullish for long-term upside. A breakout above ₹2,750 confirms the formation of a cup and handle structure. Key support is seen at ₹2,190, and price staying above this keeps bullish bias intact. Continued strength could push price toward prior highs if breakout holds.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL)

MRPL stock is moving sideways, stuck in a tight range between support and resistance with no clear trend. The price has not broken out, so it’s best to wait for a move above the box for a strong rally or below for a fall; right now, momentum is weak and direction is uncertain.

Easy Trip Planners

For EaseMyTrip, Jain identified support between ₹8.08 and ₹8.27, with resistance at ₹8.46 and ₹8.65. Traders can consider entering near the support level, with a stop-loss slightly below ₹8.08. And they can book profits near resistance levels, above ₹8.46–₹8.65.

Trident

For Trident, she sees support between ₹26.23 and ₹27.51, with resistance at ₹28.95 to ₹30.47. Jain advised traders to enter closer to support levels, with a stop-loss just below ₹26.23, with targets at resistance levels of ₹28.95–₹30.47 unless a breakout occurs.

