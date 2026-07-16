Indian benchmark indexes began well on Thursday, with the Sensex up 178 points and the Nifty rising above the critical 24,100 level in early trade.

Indian benchmark indexes began well on Thursday, with the Sensex up 178 points and the Nifty rising above the critical 24,100 level in early trade. The rise was mostly fuelled by robust purchasing in information technology (IT) companies, even as investors remained wary of geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and anticipated further corporate earnings reports. According to market analysts, good global indications and confidence in the technology sector boosted investor enthusiasm at the opening bell.

Sensex, Nifty Open in the Green.

At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex rose roughly 178 points to over 79,700, while the NSE Nifty 50 recaptured the 24,100 mark. Despite concerns about global events, Dalal Street opened the morning on a strong basis, with buying demand returning to frontline stocks.

IT stocks lead the rally.

The technology sector emerged as the most significant contributor to the market's growth. Shares of key IT companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro rose in early trading. Investors were enthusiastic about the sector following positive global technology trends and forecasts for strong quarterly results.

Mixed Performance in Other Sectors

While IT companies excelled, banks and finance equities saw minimal increases, resulting in a mixed pattern across sectors. Auto, FMCG, and pharmaceutical companies saw selective purchasing, while a few metal and energy equities were under pressure in the first session.

Global cues boost market sentiment.

Asian markets traded neutral, although weaker US inflation statistics and expectations of probable interest rate reduction from the US Federal Reserve increased overall risk appetite. At the same time, investors remained vigilant in monitoring the Middle East's changing geopolitical scenario, which might have an impact on crude oil prices and global market mood.

Investors Watch Earnings Season

Market players are now eagerly monitoring the ongoing June-quarter results season. Analysts predict that future financial reports from large publicly traded firms will play an important role in deciding the market's next move. Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, crude oil prices, and global economic events are all likely to be significant drivers for Dalal Street in the coming days.

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