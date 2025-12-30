Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets closed lower amid thin trading volumes and a lack of strong triggers, signaling potential consolidation. Several companies are in focus following key announcements.

Indian equity markets closed lower on Monday (December 29), as the absence of strong global or domestic triggers kept traders on the sidelines. With volumes thinning out, investors appear to be bracing for a phase of near-term consolidation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The BSE Sensex slipped for the fourth straight session, losing 345.91 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 84,695.54. The NSE Nifty 50 also extended its losing run, falling 100.20 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 25,942.10.

Defence PSU BEL Bags Fresh Orders

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since its last update on December 12. The steady flow of defence contracts signals healthy demand visibility and could keep the stock in focus today.

Promoter Boosts Stake in Honasa Consumer

In a move likely to cheer investors, Honasa Consumer promoter Varun Alagh raised his stake by 57 basis points after picking up around 18.52 lakh shares through a bulk deal.

Arvind Fashions to Buy Out Flipkart's Stake

Arvind Fashions said it will acquire Flipkart India's entire 31.25 per cent stake in its denim-led subsidiary that operates the Flying Machine brand. The Rs 135-crore deal is expected to strengthen the company's control over one of its key brands and support long-term growth.

RVNL Wins Key Railway Project

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 201.23-crore East Coast Railway project to set up a 200-wagon periodic overhaul workshop at Kantabanji, with an execution timeline of 18 months.

Timex Promoter Exercises OFS Oversubscription

Timex Group Luxury Watches BV, the company's Netherlands-based promoter, has exercised the oversubscription option in its ongoing offer for sale of shares via the stock exchange route.

Cupid Eyes Saudi Expansion

Cupid's board has given in-principle approval to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, signalling the company's ambition to deepen its presence in the GCC market.

Grasim Clears Renewable Energy Restructuring

Grasim Industries said its board has approved a composite scheme to transfer Essel Mining's renewable energy business to Aditya Birla Renewables through a slump sale, aligning with the group's clean energy strategy.