It was a 'Black Thursday' on Dalal Street this morning. The market opened with a massive crash, with the Sensex tanking by almost 1,700 points and the Nifty falling below the 23,300 mark.

The stock market's three-day winning streak came to a sudden halt on Thursday. Global market jitters and the ongoing Iran war wiped out crores of investor money in a flash. By 10 AM, the Sensex had plunged by 1718 points, and the Nifty also slipped below the 23,300 level. Let's take a look at the 10 Nifty-50 companies that were hit the hardest.

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HDFC Bank Share: Banking Giant Takes the Biggest Hit

The banking giant HDFC Bank saw the biggest drop right as the market opened. The stock, which closed at ₹843.05 previously, opened with a huge gap down at ₹770.00. In the first hour of trading, it did hit a high of ₹814.50, but selling pressure dragged it down. It is currently trading at ₹801.35, down by 4.95%. A massive volume of over 6.87 crore shares has already been traded.

Shriram Finance Share: Panic in Finance Stocks

The morning didn't start well for Shriram Finance investors either. The stock opened at ₹1,000.00, which has been its high for the day so far. It couldn't hold on to the higher levels and slipped to a low of ₹981.50. Right now, it's down 3.56% at ₹985.20, which is much lower than its previous close of ₹1,021.60.

Eternal Share: Another Stock Caught in the Downturn

Eternal's (ETERNAL) stock is also feeling the heat of the market crash today. Against its previous close of ₹242.54, it opened at ₹236.99. During early trade, it touched a high of ₹238.49 but then slipped to a low of ₹233.20. The share is currently trading at ₹233.90, down by 3.56%.

L&T Share: Selling Pressure on the Infra Giant

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares have also been sluggish since the morning. The stock opened at ₹3,526.70, made a small high of ₹3,528.30, and then tumbled to a low of ₹3,466.00. It is currently down 3.33% at ₹3,487.60. Rising crude oil prices are a major concern for this big infrastructure company.

TMPV Share: Auto-Related Stocks Also in the Red

TMPV shares recorded a 3.29% fall within the first hour of trading. The stock, which had closed at ₹324.75, opened today at ₹318.00. During the day, it made a high of ₹318.95 and a low of ₹311.60. For now, investors seem to be cautious, and the stock is holding at the ₹314.05 level.

Axis Bank Share: Widespread Selling in Private Banking

Axis Bank's stock also plunged into the red in the early session. It opened at ₹1,221.00, touched a high of ₹1,241.50, and then fell to a low of ₹1,208.70. The share is currently trading at ₹1,212.30, down by 3.26%. It's showing significant weakness compared to its previous close of ₹1,253.20.

Bajaj Finance Share: Lending Company in Bad Shape

There's a selling mood in Bajaj Finance since this morning. The stock opened at ₹868.20, made a high of ₹869.90, and then slipped to a low of ₹850.60. It is currently down 3.23% at ₹851.70. The US Federal Reserve's strict stance has added to the worries for this finance giant.

Grasim Share: Stock Slips from Higher Levels

Grasim Industries shares are seeing a 2.85% drop today. The share opened at ₹2,700.00, which was also its high for the day. After that, continuous selling pushed it down to a low of ₹2,643.30. It is currently trading at ₹2,645.40, while its previous close was ₹2,723.10.

InterGlobe Aviation Share: Expensive Oil Plays the Villain

Today's morning has been tough for IndiGo. With crude oil crossing the $110 mark, this aviation stock fell by 2.76%. After opening at ₹4,320.00, it dropped to a low of ₹4,230.00. It is now trading at ₹4,240.30, which is much lower than its previous close of ₹4,360.60.

Kotak Bank Share: Heavy Fall Puts it 10th on the List

Kotak Mahindra Bank also couldn't escape the market's beating in the early session. The stock opened at ₹366.15, touched a high of ₹370.15, and then hit a low of ₹364.90. It is currently trading at ₹365.20, down by 2.72%. The impact of the widespread sell-off in the banking sector is clearly visible on this stock too.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. Investing in the stock market is subject to market risks, and prices can fluctuate sharply. The figures mentioned here are based on updates from nseindia.com as of 10 AM and can change during the day. We do not advise buying or selling any stock. Please consult your certified financial advisor or a market expert before making any investment.