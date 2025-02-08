Stellantis’ Expanded AI Partnership Fails To Lift Stock Or Sway Bearish Retail Sentiment

The automaker's tech ambitions appear overshadowed by regulatory and leadership challenges, leaving investors hesitant to bet on a turnaround.

Shares of Stellantis N.V. were trading in the red on Friday afternoon, as a deepened AI partnership with Paris-based Mistral AI failed to inspire bullish momentum or shift retail sentiment.

The companies are expanding their collaboration to integrate artificial intelligence across vehicle engineering, manufacturing, and customer interactions.

The partnership will leverage Mistral AI's large language models to enhance data analysis, streamline development, and optimize fleet management.

Among their latest projects is an AI-powered in-car assistant that provides real-time, voice-enabled support for drivers.

Other initiatives include an AI tool to help engineers analyze complex databases, compare parts efficiently, streamline development, and another to catch defects instantly during manufacturing.

Despite these advancements, Stocktwits sentiment on Stellantis has remained largely bearish this week amid rising message volume.

STLA sentiment and message volume Feb 7 as of 12:50 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

Traders are more focused on the looming threat of Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada — currently on pause — which could significantly disrupt Stellantis' supply chain.

In 2024, about 23% of Stellantis' sales came from Mexico, compared to 22% for GM and just under 15% for Ford, according to S&P Global.

Even GM and Ford, which recently posted estimate-beating Q4 earnings, saw their stocks drop amid concerns over Trump's trade stance.

So far, in 2025, Stellantis' stock is down nearly 1%, GM's stock has fallen more than 10%, and Ford's stock is down by over 6%.

However, many retail investors on Stocktwits believe these auto stocks present an attractive buying opportunity amid the recent slide.

GM F STLA Stocktwits poll Feb 7

Adding to the uncertainty, Stellantis is in the midst of a leadership crisis following CEO Carlos Tavares's abrupt departure in December due to "different views" between him and the board.

Earlier this week, the company said the search for a new chief executive will conclude within the first half of 2025.

