Federal regulators are assessing SpaceX's proposal to dramatically scale up operations in South Texas, which aims for hundreds of annual Starship launches and landings.

SpaceX plans to ramp up Starbase operations to eventually perform up to 456 annual launches and 912 landings at its South Texas site.

Expansion will occur in two stages, starting with up to 100 yearly launches before reaching maximum capacity over several years.

The FAA is drafting an Environmental Impact Statement and scheduling public meetings to evaluate impacts on air quality, local wildlife, coastal areas, and commercial flight paths.

Federal regulators announced Tuesday that they are reviewing a SpaceX proposal to significantly expand operations at its Starbase facility in South Texas, a plan that would ultimately allow the company to conduct hundreds of launches and landings each year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will prepare an environmental impact statement and host public hearings regarding the expansion. Under the proposal, SpaceX aims to eventually conduct up to 456 launches and 912 landings annually at the facility.

SPCX stock eased about 5% on Tuesday.

Multi-Phase Expansion Strategy

The proposed expansion would roll out in two distinct stages. In the initial phase, SpaceX would execute up to 100 Starship launches and 200 landings per year at any hour or day. As vehicle reliability improves, the second phase—planned for implementation within several years—would scale up to the maximum limit of 456 launches annually, restricted to weekdays.

The 912-landing limit reflects the total maximum returns allowed at the Texas site, regardless of the original launch location. Landings involve upright, intact returns of both the Starship spacecraft and its Super Heavy booster for rapid reuse. SpaceX also retains the option to splash down rocket components in the Gulf of Mexico or open ocean.

Currently, SpaceX is authorized for up to 25 launches and 50 landings per year at Starbase. The rocket has launched at most five times in a single year, with three flights completed so far in 2026.

Environmental And Air Traffic Review

The FAA's upcoming environmental review will examine potential risks to coastal resources, local wildlife, and regional air quality. Regulators will also assess commercial aviation impacts, as airlines often need to adjust flight corridors to avoid launch danger zones or falling debris in the event of an explosion.

A draft of the FAA's environmental study will be published at a later date for public review and comment.

Pushing Toward Rapid Reusability

The proposal aligns with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's long-standing ambition to establish high-frequency Starship flights, with future goals targeting multiple launches per hour. SpaceX is also planning a separate $100 billion launch complex in southern Louisiana to support its rapid flight cadence.

While SpaceX has not yet achieved full reusability for Starship, company executives hope to successfully land both the spacecraft and its booster back at Starbase before the end of the year.

SPCX Stock: Retail View

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SPCX stock has gained about 4.5% year-to-date.

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