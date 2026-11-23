SoftBank Group is Arm's controlling shareholder, holding over 86% of the chip designer, according to the company’s latest filings.

ARM CEO Rene Haas already serves as CEO of SoftBank Group International.

The announcement comes just days after the Financial Times reported that Nvidia's board had approached Haas about succeeding Jensen Huang.

Haas said he is "wholly committed to realizing Arm's full potential for many years to come."

Arm Holdings (ARM) announced on Monday that CEO Rene Haas has agreed to stay with the company through 2033 and will become the Vice Chairman of SoftBank Group, just days after it was reported that Nvidia (NVDA) has approached him as a potential replacement for Jensen Huang.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we're building and wholly committed to realizing Arm's full potential for many years to come," Haas said. "I've never been more confident about Arm's future. I believe deeply in our people, our strategy and the opportunity ahead."

ARM stock jumped as much as 8% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Arm Holdings remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of chatter.

Meanwhile, NVDA stock was up around 7%, with sentiment in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, alongside ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Rene Haas Extends Arm CEO Agreement Through 2033

Arm said Haas reaffirmed his long-term commitment to lead the company through its next phase of growth. His new agreement extends through 2033, while his appointment as SoftBank Group vice chairman takes effect Dec. 1, 2026. The company did not disclose financial terms.

SoftBank Group (SFTBY) is Arm's controlling shareholder, holding over 86% of the chip designer, according to the company’s latest filings. Haas already holds leadership responsibilities across SoftBank, having been appointed CEO of SoftBank Group International in April and serving on SoftBank Group's board since 2023.

Arm said AI is driving demand for computing and that it sees an opportunity to become a bigger part of the world's computing infrastructure.

Nvidia Reportedly Considered Haas For CEO Role

The Financial Times reported earlier this month that Nvidia's board had approached Haas about becoming a potential successor to Jensen Huang, citing people familiar with the matter.

Haas was reportedly among several names being considered, with no reported offer made.

He was a potential candidate because he had spent seven years at Nvidia, where he served as vice president and general manager of its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013.

Nvidia CEO Search Continues Following Huang's Departure

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on November 12, according to the company's filing. CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

Nvidia has not yet announced a permanent replacement.

On Friday, Nvidia’s market capitalization fell below Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), slipping to fourth among the most valuable U.S. companies. The stock's decline has added to pressure on the broader AI trade in recent weeks.

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